Apple's pay for 9 health tech jobs

Apple continues aggressively hiring for jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are nine healthcare-related jobs for which Apple is hiring:
- Health sensing machine learning engineer (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will design and deliver knowledge graph resources for various health domains. Salary range: $143,100 to $214,500.
- Health sensing machine learning engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop machine-learning algorithms for health-sensing applications. Salary range: $143,100 to $264,200.
- Health software, developer tools engineer (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will work with Apple's health team to write new tools and systems to analyze, modify and simplify inputs to source code. Salary range: $175,800 to $264,200.
- Health sensing hardware (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop health sensors. Salary range: $143,100 to $264,200.
- iOS application developer, health software (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will expand functionality of the health app and other health features on iOS. Salary range: $175,800 to $264,200.
- Software engineer, health AI (Seattle, Wash.): Will develop new on-device experiences and technologies aimed at significantly improving users' health. Salary range: $135,400 to $250,600.
- Machine learning scientist, health sensing (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop algorithms for extracting insight from sensor and health data. Salary range: $143,100 to $264,200.
- Senior iOS engineering manager, HealthKit (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will build new functionality to support health data-related features. Salary range: $219,300 to $378,700.
- Clinical producer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will guide overall development of health products. Salary range: $165,500 and $248,700.