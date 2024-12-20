What Amazon pays for 7 healthcare-related jobs

Amazon continues to hire employees for its healthcare businesses such as Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical.

Here is what the tech giant pays annually for seven healthcare-related jobs:

1. Senior Manager of Engineering, Healthcare Security: $187,500 to $324,100.

2. Head of Growth Marketing, Amazon Pharmacy: $168,300 to $278,200.

3. EHR Architect, Global Healthcare: $164,500 to $284,300.

4. Engineer, Healthcare Security: $136,000 to $212,800.

5. Healthcare Strategic Initiatives Program Manager: $133,200 to $220,200.

6. Senior Operations Excellence Leader, Pharmacy: $107,600 to $177,900.

7. Executive Assistant, Healthcare Security: $50,000 to $107,100.