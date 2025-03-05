Amazon's One Medical CEO stepping down

Trent Green, CEO of One Medical since 2023, is leaving the primary care company for a new role at National Research Corp., a healthcare analytics and services provider.

Mr. Green will become CEO of National Research Corp. on June 1, succeeding current CEO Mike Hays, according to a March 5 news release.

Amazon acquired One Medical for $3.9 billion in 2023. Since the acquisition, One Medical has partnered with several health systems, including Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham; Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health; and Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.