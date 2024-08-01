Amazon's generative AI healthcare push

Amazon is focusing on generative AI as part of its push into healthcare.

One Medical, Amazon's hybrid primary care company, automates nonclinical tasks with AI, while Amazon Pharmacy deploys the technology for predictive and batching decisions to deliver medications quicker, the company said July 31.

"The administrative burden in healthcare is immense, resulting in higher costs for customers and less time for providers to offer human-to-human care for patients," an Amazon spokesperson told Becker's in an email. "Of course, we are always looking for ways generative AI can be responsibly used to make the healthcare experience better for everyone."

AI has been a major emphasis of Big Tech companies moving into healthcare. Google is working with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare on generative AI for emergency department visit summaries and nurse handoffs, while Microsoft subsidiary Nuance is a major player in AI-powered clinical documentation.