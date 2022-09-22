Amazon Web Services distributes $14M for healthcare cloud equity

Since the launch of its AWS Health Equity Initiative, Amazon Web Services has awarded $14 million in cloud credits to more than 90 organizations with the aim of closing the health equity gap.

The $14 million, alongside technical expertise, will fund innovations globally that support health equity, according to an Sept. 21 Amazon Web Services blog post.

Some of the innovations include a Tanzania mobile technology-based taxi service for women in labor and genomic sequencing technology to address COVID-19 and other diseases in Africa.

In addition, the AWS Health Equity Initiative will also focus on diagnostics.

The new diagnostics pillar will be the initiative's fourth area of focus.

The other three focus areas are increasing access to health services, addressing social determinants of health and using data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care.