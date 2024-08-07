Amazon diving deeper into healthcare AI

Amazon is collaborating with health systems such as Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care, Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and New York City-based Mount Sinai to investigate how AI can improve patient experiences and outcomes.

Amazon said it is collaborating with those health systems and insurers such as Blue Shield and Prime Therapeutics in a bid to harness AI to gain insight into patients, as well as to utilize computer vision and natural language processing to automate routine administrative tasks for healthcare professionals.

Additionally, Amazon said it is working to develop AI healthcare tools. One is HealthScribe, according to an Aug. 7 news release, which is a HIPAA-compliant service that leverages generative AI to automatically generate clinical notes from physician and patient interactions.

AI has become a central focus for major tech companies entering the healthcare sector. Google is collaborating with HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., on generative AI for emergency department visit summaries and nurse handoffs. Meanwhile, Microsoft subsidiary Nuance is a key contributor to AI-driven clinical documentation.