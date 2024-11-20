7 Amazon healthcare, health tech jobs

Amazon continues to grow its healthcare businesses.

Here are seven healthcare or health tech jobs the company is hiring for this month:

1. Business Analyst, Healthcare Revenue Cycle Automation and Analytics: Will support the growth of the healthcare revenue cycle automation and analytics functions.

2. Business Intelligence Engineer, Amazon Health Science and Analytics: Will build a best-in-class healthcare product designed to make high-quality healthcare easy to access.

3. Pharmacy Technician (Remote), Clinical Customer Care: Will answer incoming phone calls from customer care associates on a daily basis and maintain metrics as assigned.

4. Senior Health Privacy Manager, Amazon Health Services: Will leverage a background in privacy, risk and compliance to identify, assess and manage risks to sensitive health data processed by Amazon Health Services.

5. Software Engineer, Amazon Health (One Medical): Will have experience in software development and want to work on industry-leading tech for clinical care.

6. Staff Pharmacist, Amazon Pharmacy: Will help customers conveniently get the medications they need, when they need them and take them as prescribed.

7. Transportation and Network Planning Program Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will build and maintain transportation logistics, contracts and processes for Amazon Pharmacy.