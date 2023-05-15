5 recent healthcare moves from Amazon

Noah Schwartz -

Retail and tech giant Amazon has been expanding into healthcare.

Here are five recent moves from Amazon:

  1. Amazon selected four healthcare-related startups for its new Latino-owned business accelerator. 

  2. On a recent earnings call, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassey said its pharmacy business is "off to a good start."

  3. The company's new virtual care offering, Amazon Clinic, tells users that their information "may be re-disclosed."

  4. On April 28, Amazon reported quarter one revenue of $127.4 billion.

  5. In April, Amazon shut down its health and wearables company, Halo.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars