5 recent healthcare moves from Amazon

Retail and tech giant Amazon has been expanding into healthcare.
Here are five recent moves from Amazon:
- Amazon selected four healthcare-related startups for its new Latino-owned business accelerator.
- On a recent earnings call, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassey said its pharmacy business is "off to a good start."
- The company's new virtual care offering, Amazon Clinic, tells users that their information "may be re-disclosed."
- On April 28, Amazon reported quarter one revenue of $127.4 billion.
- In April, Amazon shut down its health and wearables company, Halo.