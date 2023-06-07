5 health systems working with Microsoft

Microsoft continues to make its push into healthcare and is inking partnerships with some of the largest hospitals and health systems to accelerate its jump into the industry.
Here are five health systems working with Microsoft, as reported by Becker's since April 18:
- Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health said it will pilot Epic and Microsoft's generative artificial intelligence tool that automatically drafts message responses to patient inquiries.
- UC San Diego Health is already at the beginning stages of its pilot with the new patient messaging technology. According to Christopher Longhurst, MD, chief medical officer and chief digital officer at UC San Diego Health, initial feedback from physicians and patients from the pilot has been positive, but he said it will take two to three more months to assess if the tool can actually deliver on its promises.
- Madison, Wis.-based UW Health and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, like UC San Diego Health, were some of the first health systems to join the pilot, and they have already started using the integration to automatically draft message responses.
- Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health said it would migrate its Epic EHR system to Microsoft's Azure cloud.