4 Google healthcare job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are four open positions as of July 5:
- Software engineer, Google Health: Will write product or system code for Google Health's software.
- Software engineering manager, FitBit: Will help manage software engineers and design FitBit's mobile infrastructure.
- Technical program manager, FitBit: Will manage projects related to FitBit's sensors and algorithm features.
- Senior staff research scientist, FitBit: Will develop products, processes or technologies.