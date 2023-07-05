4 Google healthcare job openings

Naomi Diaz -

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are four open positions as of July 5:

  1. Software engineer, Google Health: Will write product or system code for Google Health's software. 

  2. Software engineering manager, FitBit: Will help manage software engineers and design FitBit's mobile infrastructure. 

  3. Technical program manager, FitBit: Will manage projects related to FitBit's sensors and algorithm features.

  4. Senior staff research scientist, FitBit: Will develop products, processes or technologies.

