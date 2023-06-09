3 Google healthcare job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are three open positions as of June 9:

  1. Engineering manager, FitBit Health Solutions: Will lead a team of engineers who oversee the development and maintenance of Fitbit's population management platform.

  2. Senior staff research scientist, FitBit: Will develop products, processes or technologies.

  3. Senior software engineer, FitBit: Will explore, prototype and demonstrate machine-learning applications for health and wellness.

