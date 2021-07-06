With $14.7B raised, digital health's funding has already surpassed 2020

Listen
Digital health startups raised $14.7 billion in the first six months of 2021. The sector has already surpassed the $14.6 billion it raised in all of 2020, according to a report released July 6 by Rock Health, a venture fund dedicated to digital health.
Five key details about digital health's blockbuster first half of the year:
- During the first half of 2021, digital health startups closed 372 deals. The average deal amount was $39.6 million, and 359 startups were funded.
- Forty-eight mega deals — deals worth $100 million or more — accounted for 59 percent of digital health's total funding in the first half of 2021.
- Weight loss app Noom was the digital health startup that raised the most money during the first half of the year. Its series F funding round raised $540 million.
- For digital health startups receiving funding in the first half of 2021, the top-funded clinical indication was mental health. Ranked by amount of funding, the next five top-funded clinical indications were cardiovascular disease, diabetes, primary care, substance use disorder and oncology.
- Digital health saw 11 initial public offerings and special-purpose acquisitions in the first half of 2021.