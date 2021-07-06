With $14.7B raised, digital health's funding has already surpassed 2020

Digital health startups raised $14.7 billion in the first six months of 2021. The sector has already surpassed the $14.6 billion it raised in all of 2020, according to a report released July 6 by Rock Health, a venture fund dedicated to digital health.

Five key details about digital health's blockbuster first half of the year:

  1. During the first half of 2021, digital health startups closed 372 deals. The average deal amount was $39.6 million, and 359 startups were funded.

  2. Forty-eight mega deals — deals worth $100 million or more — accounted for 59 percent of digital health's total funding in the first half of 2021.

  3. Weight loss app Noom was the digital health startup that raised the most money during the first half of the year. Its series F funding round raised $540 million.

  4. For digital health startups receiving funding in the first half of 2021, the top-funded clinical indication was mental health. Ranked by amount of funding, the next five top-funded clinical indications were cardiovascular disease, diabetes, primary care, substance use disorder and oncology.

  5. Digital health saw 11 initial public offerings and special-purpose acquisitions in the first half of 2021.

