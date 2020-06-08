QR codes can help patients recall information from their doctors, study suggests

QR codes could be a useful addition to casts for children's fractures, according to a recent peer-reviewed study from orthopedic surgeons at Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County.

The surgeons gave 50 pediatric patients casts with scannable QR codes linked to personalized information and instructions from their doctor. About 90 percent of these patients' parents reported finding the QR code convenient. Of the parents who actually scanned the code, more than half said the information received via QR code was enough to stop them from calling their child's doctor or booking another appointment.

"The genesis for this study was that most patients don't recall what you tell them in the clinic or office," John Schlechter, MD, the study's lead researcher, said in a news release.

Dr. Schlecter also added that QR codes are a low-cost tool and can be implemented across various medical fields extending beyond orthopedic surgery.

