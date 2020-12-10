Providence creates real-time COVID-19 map to show infection outbreaks among patient neighborhoods

Providence launched an online "heat map" Dec. 10 to let members of the public see how prevalent COVID-19 is across the geographic areas where the Renton, Wash.-based health system treats patients.

The DetectionMap tool uses de-identified data to track a combination of patient symptoms and test results as compared to online tools that rely solely on test results that usually lag the onset of symptoms. With the map, people can zoom into their neighborhood to check how many patients with COVID-19 Providence is seeing in that particular area.

The digital map shows data in the geographic areas for which Providence has sufficient data; the areas currently covered by the map include Seattle, Eastern Washington, Portland, Ore., Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif.

While DetectionMap currently only focuses on COVID-19, Providence plans to expand the tool in the future to show the prevalence of the seasonal flu.

More articles on digital transformation:

'We have to stop the magical thinking': 5 barriers stopping COVID-19 vaccine passport apps

Healthcare tech deals hit $22B in Q3; deal volume up 17%: 5 notes

10 key healthcare products, tools tech giants rolled out in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.