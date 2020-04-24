Missouri launches PPE marketplace using Google tech

The Missouri Hospital Association and state government are using a new tool crafted by Google to help healthcare providers connect with state personal protective equipment manufacturers and suppliers, according to Daily Star Journal.

The new online tool connects manufacturers that have shifted production to PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic with buyers in the healthcare market. The Missouri Hospital Association and state healthcare agencies are checking in with providers across the state to ensure they have access to the tool.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development over the past month invited more than 200 manufacturers and suppliers of PPE to register in the online marketplace, according to the report.

