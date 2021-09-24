How 10 health systems are spending innovation investment dollars

Below is a list of investments that health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts in the last 30 days.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Ventures joined as a partner in private investment firm Auxo Investment Partners' acquisition of Altus Industries, which designs, manufactures and markets medical point-of-care workstations.



In addition to Spectrum Health, Altus' other clients include Banner Health, Beaumont Health, Health First and Indiana University Health.



Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is planning an innovation district in Charlotte, N.C., where it will build a four-year medical school and innovation and research hub.



The medical school will be 300,000 square feet and 18 stories high. The research building is expected to be 250,000 square feet and 10 stories high. The innovation and research building will be connected to the medical school. The three buildings and parking garage will exceed $300 million and take eight to 10 years to fully build.



Digital health startup Xealth closed a $24 million series B funding round led by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, the venture capital arm of Advocate Aurora Health, which is based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.



During that funding round, seven health systems made first-time investments in Xealth: Banner Health (Phoenix), ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.), Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.), Memorial Hermann (Houston), Nebraska Medicine (Omaha), Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.).