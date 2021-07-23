Canon to rebrand its health IT division: 3 things to know

Listen
Canon Medical Systems unveiled its strategy to transform its health IT division.
The company well-known for manufacturing cameras is seeking to broaden its capabilities to deliver artificial intelligence, enterprise and collaborative imaging solutions, a July 20 news release said.
Three things to know:
- Vital Images will adopt the Canon Medical brand to support a unified brand approach. The formal name change is effective Oct. 1.
- The rebrand is expected to take time to complete. The company anticipates the rebrand will solidify its position in health IT. The medical division offers diagnostic medical imaging tools and health IT solutions.
- "This development represents a bold new future for our company, our partners and our customers," said Toshio Takiguchi, CEO and president of Canon Medical. "Enhancing our [health IT] solution and service provision is the natural next step in a world that demands accurate and immediate results across the entire hospital enterprise."