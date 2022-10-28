YouTube to extend verified healthcare source status to individual providers

Physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals can apply to have their YouTube channels verified as a healthcare source in a push to limit misinformation on the site.

The change will allow viewers to more easily access videos containing "high-quality health information," YouTube said in an Oct. 27 news release.

Licensed physicians, nurses, mental health professionals and healthcare information providers will be eligible to apply for YouTube's health products, such as information panels on videos that identify them as licensed healthcare providers and inclusion on YouTube's healthcare content shelf. These features were previously only available to healthcare, education, public health and government institutions.

"This new step will allow us to expand to include high quality information from a wider group of healthcare channels," the company said.