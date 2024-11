Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Aspirus Doctors Clinic, located in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., are set to undergo a rebrand.

Starting Feb. 1, Aspirus Riverview Hospital will be renamed Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids Hospital, while Aspirus Doctors Clinic will become Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids Clinic-Peach Street, according to a Nov. 27 news release shared with Becker's.

Additionally, other Aspirus Health facilities in the Wisconsin Rapids area will update their names to reflect the location.