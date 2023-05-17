Virginia hospital honors 1st Black professor in medicine with name change

Fort Belvoir (Va.) Community Hospital will now bear the name of the first Black medical officer in the U.S. Army and the first Black professor of medicine in the U.S., Alexander Thomas Augusta, MD.

The new name for the hospital is Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, according to a May 16 press release from the hospital. The name honors Dr. Augusta's legacy, which includes teaching anatomy at Washington, D.C.-based Howard University, fighting against racial injustices and being one of the highest-ranking Black officers in the Union Army.

The hospital held a renaming ceremony on May 16.