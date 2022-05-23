Vermont health system rebrands

Springfield (Vt.) Medical Care Systems unveiled a new brand identity May 15.

Springfield Medical Care Systems will now be called North Star Health, according to a May 15 press release. The name change comes as the health system moves away from its joint incorporated structure it previously shared with Springfield (Vt.) Hospital.

The transition to the new brand identity will be phased in over the course of a year, beginning with the launch of a new website and online materials, and followed by updated signs over the coming months.