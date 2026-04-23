UR Medicine rebrands

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center, aka UR Medicine, has rebranded as University of Rochester Medicine.

The URMC and UR Medicine brands and logos will be retired, though individual hospitals will keep their current names.

“This transition reflects our commitment to a unified identity that illustrates our comprehensive approach to healthcare, research and education,” the academic health system stated April 15. “Using one name will eliminate confusion and make it easier for everyone who benefits from our health system — including patients, families, learners, faculty and employees — to underscore who we are and what we do.”

University of Rochester Medicine has eight hospitals and $6 billion in annual revenue.

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