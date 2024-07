Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health has signed a four-year partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars to display UF Health brands at the team's games.

The University of Florida and the Jaguars have partnered to showcase UF Health's brand at both domestic and international venues during the football team's games, according to a July 30 University of Florida news release.

Additionally, UF and the Jaguars will partner on marketing campaigns, with UF covering the costs of the partnership.