Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Hospital has teamed up with two sports icons for its latest commercial, Hawk Central reported Jan. 23.

The ad features Caitlin Clark, former Iowa women's basketball standout and current WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Indiana Fever, alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

The commercial, highlighting the 840-bed hospital, is airing on local TV stations in Indianapolis.