Queen Latifah partners with Pfizer on COVID-19 campaign

The singer, rapper and actress Queen Latifah has teamed up with Pfzer to promote a public health campaign to encourage people to get tested and treated for COVID-19.

In the advertisement promoted on her Twitter page, she encourages people to ask their healthcare provider if an oral treatment for COVID-19 is right for them. The message also includes a segment discussing when and how to take the oral treatments, as well as an encouragement to get tested for COVID-19 even if symptoms are mild.

"COVID-19 moves fast, and now, you can too," she tells viewers of the segment as a simple animation plays.

As of May 3, the promotion had 4.3 million views.