Pfizer lures new chief marketing officer from Alphabet's research arm

Pfizer has named Drew Panayiotou as its global chief marketing officer, MM+M reported Aug. 31.

Mr. Panayiotou will step into his role Sept. 19 and will be in charge of building the company's commercial infrastructure, including new engagement channels, tools and digital solutions.

Prior to being global chief marketing officer of Pfizer, Mr. Panayiotou served as chief marketing officer of Alphabet's research company Verily. There, he was responsible for branding, B2B marketing, consumer marketing, corporate communications, digital marketing, marketing operations and content.