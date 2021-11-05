Older generations place more trust in physicians than younger ones, study says

Older patients are more likely to be comfortable around their physicians and willing to follow their advice than younger patients, according to a report released Nov. 1 by healthcare marketing agency CMI Media Group.

The agency surveyed 2,000 American adults across generations about their trust in physicians. The study defined Generation Z as people ages 18-24, millennials as people ages 25-40, Generation X as people ages 41-56, baby boomers as people ages 57-75 and the silent generation as people ages 76-99.

Here are insights about each generation's trust level in physicians.

Generations by percentage who are "extremely comfortable" visiting a physician

Generation Z: 33 percent





Millennials: 40 percent





Generation X: 60 percent





Baby boomers: 64 percent





Silent generation: 69 percent

Generations by percentage who say they heed all their physician's advice

Generation Z: 43 percent





Millennials: 33 percent





Generation X: 38 percent





Baby boomers: 55 percent





Silent generation: 62 percent

Generations by percentage who often conduct independent research on conditions and medications