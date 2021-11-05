Older generations place more trust in physicians than younger ones, study says

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Older patients are more likely to be comfortable around their physicians and willing to follow their advice than younger patients, according to a report released Nov. 1 by healthcare marketing agency CMI Media Group.
The agency surveyed 2,000 American adults across generations about their trust in physicians. The study defined Generation Z as people ages 18-24, millennials as people ages 25-40, Generation X as people ages 41-56, baby boomers as people ages 57-75 and the silent generation as people ages 76-99.
Here are insights about each generation's trust level in physicians.
Generations by percentage who are "extremely comfortable" visiting a physician
- Generation Z: 33 percent
- Millennials: 40 percent
- Generation X: 60 percent
- Baby boomers: 64 percent
- Silent generation: 69 percent
Generations by percentage who say they heed all their physician's advice
- Generation Z: 43 percent
- Millennials: 33 percent
- Generation X: 38 percent
- Baby boomers: 55 percent
- Silent generation: 62 percent
Generations by percentage who often conduct independent research on conditions and medications
- Generation Z: 32 percent
- Millennials: 35 percent
- Generation X: 41 percent
- Baby boomers: 29 percent
- Silent generation: 27 percent