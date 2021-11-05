Older generations place more trust in physicians than younger ones, study says

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Older patients are more likely to be comfortable around their physicians and willing to follow their advice than younger patients, according to a report released Nov. 1 by healthcare marketing agency CMI Media Group.

The agency surveyed 2,000 American adults across generations about their trust in physicians. The study defined Generation Z as people ages 18-24, millennials as people ages 25-40, Generation X as people ages 41-56, baby boomers as people ages 57-75 and the silent generation as people ages 76-99. 

Here are insights about each generation's trust level in physicians. 

Generations by percentage who are "extremely comfortable" visiting a physician

  • Generation Z: 33 percent

  • Millennials: 40 percent

  • Generation X: 60 percent

  • Baby boomers: 64 percent

  • Silent generation: 69 percent

Generations by percentage who say they heed all their physician's advice

  • Generation Z: 43 percent

  • Millennials: 33 percent

  • Generation X: 38 percent

  • Baby boomers: 55 percent

  • Silent generation: 62 percent

Generations by percentage who often conduct independent research on conditions and medications

  • Generation Z: 32 percent

  • Millennials: 35 percent

  • Generation X: 41 percent

  • Baby boomers: 29 percent

  • Silent generation: 27 percent

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars