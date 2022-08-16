NYC Health + Hospitals launches new website

NYC Health + Hospitals, the nonprofit that runs New York City's public hospitals and clinics, has launched a new website.

NYC Health + Hospitals has attributed the new website to an uptick in web traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new website will feature a new homepage, a "find a doctor" search function, a "talk to a doctor" telehealth function, patient stories and video testimonials, and facility websites, according to the Aug. 15 news release provided to Becker's.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic came to our city, people turned to the NYC Health + Hospitals website for information on symptoms, our test and trace efforts, and the vaccine," NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD, said. "We were and continue to be proud to serve New Yorkers every day. The new website is one of many ways we are investing in the public health system to give our patients the best experience possible when seeking care."