NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health debuts documentary

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health has released a five-minute documentary.

The film captures the organization's participation in several of New York City's cultural parades, where healthcare workers connected with residents to promote health awareness, according to a Feb. 14 news release.

Some of these parades included the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, NYC Pride March, the West Indian Day Parade and the African American Day Parade.

The documentary is available across Gotham Health's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.