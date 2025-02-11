Northwestern Medicine, Peloton team up for heart health

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has partnered with fitness company Peloton to launch a new heart health-focused workout class.

The initiative features a 30-minute heart health walk led by Peloton instructor Matt Wilpers and Clyde Yancy, MD, chief of cardiology at Northwestern Medicine. The class is part of Peloton's Health Centered collection, which integrates expert medical insights into fitness sessions.

The program aligns with Heart Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of movement in preventing and managing heart disease, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death across various demographic groups in the U.S., according to the CDC. Northwestern Medicine and Peloton aim to address this public health challenge by making heart health education more engaging and accessible through an interactive fitness experience.