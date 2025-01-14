NewYork-Presbyterian teams up with 'Sesame Street'

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has partnered with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street," to promote healthy habits among children.

As part of this collaboration, NewYork-Presbyterian physicians and community partners will work with Sesame Workshop on a new media campaign, according to a Jan. 14 news release. The campaign will include videos, educational resources, and "Sesamatized" physical spaces, all designed to encourage children's health and well-being.

The educational materials will incorporate input from children and caregivers in the communities served by NewYork-Presbyterian, according to the release.

This initiative aligns with similar efforts by Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which has also partnered with Sesame Workshop to support children's health.