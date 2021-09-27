Memorial Health System to undergo rebrand costing nearly $4M

Listen
Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health System will drop "System" from its name Oct. 1, as well as go through a series of other changes to reflect its new brand, according to The State Journal-Register.
Here are five key details:
- The rebrand will cost $3.85 million for the five-hospital system.
- Memorial Health will change its logo, replacing its "triple cross" logo with a new one featuring four red, inward arches that form a diamond-like pattern.
"Our new logo is a modern evolution and refresh of our triple cross logo and uses the familiar red that people associate with our system," said Aimee Daily, PhD, the system's senior vice president and chief transformation officer. "Not only does our new logo reflect the integrated strength of Memorial Health, but also carries with it a sense of innovation and forward thinking."
- Memorial Health’s web address will change from choosememorial.org to memorial.health.
- Three of the system's five hospitals will get new names. Memorial Medical Center in Springfield will be known as Springfield Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville will be known as Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln will be known as Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
The names of Memorial Health’s 19 physician clinics and ExpressCare locations will be changed to Memorial Care.
Memorial Health leaders said signs reflecting the name changes will begin appearing in early October.
- The rebrand will make it easier for people to recognize the wide ranges of services Memorial Health offers, according to Ed Curtis, the system's president and CEO.
"Memorial Health isn’t a series of related affiliates; it’s a single organization that provides a continuum of care," he said.