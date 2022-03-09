Medical marketing budgets increased by 15%

Listen
Healthcare and medical marketing budgets were up by 15 percent in 2021, but they still fell below pre-pandemic levels, MM+M reported March 8.
The annual Healthcare Marketers Survey conducted by MM+M accumulated marketing budgets from 93 individuals employed by pharmacy companies, biotech companies and medical device companies and found the following:
- 2021 marketing budgets increased by 15 percent to $8.3 million, compared to $7.2 million in 2020.
- Pre-pandemic marketing budgets were at $12.5 million in 2019.
- Forty-percent of respondents said they are putting more money into non personal promotion and channeling it into tactics to help sales representatives and non-rep-deliver digital tactics.
- Eighty-two percent of marketers say digital channels are their preferred marketing outlet.
- At about 52 percent, most of companies' marketing budgets are directed at reaching healthcare professionals.