Martha Stewart, medical supply company team up to market mobility products

Martha Stewart is teaming up with Medline to feature the "Martha Stewart Custom Collection," which includes bed, bath, and home safety and mobility products.

The designs include a gingham walking cane and a rollator covered in light blue plaid.

"The new line of functional, practical, and affordable safety and mobility tools helps people in their recovery or aging efforts allowing them to do things better," Medline said in an April 17 news release. "In keeping with the goals and spirit of the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York [City], Medline's partnership with Martha continues her effort to help seniors age healthfully with the best care possible."

This is not Ms. Stewart's first gig in healthcare marketing. She has acted in Pfizer commercials promoting the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine; and in one of them, she slices a pineapple with a sword before the words, "got booster?" — a callback to "got milk?" ads — appeared.