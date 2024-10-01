Harris to launch multimillion-dollar healthcare ad targeting Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to roll out a multimillion dollar advertising campaign focused on healthcare in response to former President Donald Trump's calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act, NBC News reported Oct. 1.

The 60-second advertisement campaign aims to highlight healthcare as a critical issue and leverage polling data indicating vulnerabilities for Mr. Trump. The ad includes a clip of Mr. Trump from his debate with Ms. Harris, in which he claims to have "concepts of a plan" to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

In the ad, Ms. Harris confronts Mr. Trump, stating, "You have no plan," while emphasizing her commitment to safeguarding the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare." She highlights her efforts to extend the Biden-Harris administration's policies that increased subsidies for purchasing coverage and capped insulin costs for seniors at $35 per month.

Ms. Harris' team contends that Mr. Trump would seek to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, jeopardizing coverage for approximately 50 million individuals currently insured under the 2010 law. They argue that his actions would involve rescinding subsidies for purchasing coverage, dismantling the marketplaces for ACA plans and reversing regulations that prevent insurers from charging higher rates to those with pre-existing conditions.

Titled "Concepts of a Plan," the ad will be broadcast in battleground states across both television and cable networks.