Increasing convenience could be key to swaying vaccine-hesitant, study shows

Offering more COVID-19 vaccines in convenient locations could help raise vaccination rates, according to research released Nov. 10 by Deloitte.

Deloitte surveyed 3,000 U.S. adults, 1,200 of whom were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of respondents who were not fully vaccinated, 34 percent said they were likely to get vaccinated if it were offered during a routine visit with their physician. This was especially true for respondents who received their first dose but haven't scheduled the second, as 70 percent of this group said they would get their second shot if their physician offered it during a routine visit.

Fifty-six percent of respondents who are on the fence about getting vaccinated said they would get inoculated if it were offered during a routine physician visit. Forty-three percent of respondents who said they would get vaccinated only if required and 17 percent of respondents who said they refuse to get vaccinated said the same.

If they were offered a COVID-19 vaccination at a place they were already shopping, 48 percent of respondents who were on the fence said they would get vaccinated. The same was true for 33 percent of respondents who said they would get vaccinated only if required and 15 percent of respondents who said they refuse to get vaccinated.