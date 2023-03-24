How GE Healthcare is revamping its branding post-spinoff

On Nov. 30, GE's board approved the plan to spin off its healthcare business, GE Healthcare, and since then, the company has been working to establish itself as a separate entity by developing its branding, PRWeek reported March 23.

William Woduschegg, executive creative director of Interbrand New York, a brand consultant for GE Healthcare, told the publication that to develop the healthcare unit's new brand, it conducted internal and external research from all its stakeholders.

This process included surveying its healthcare, aviation, and energy customers and its global employees, as well as an audit of competitor brands, to assess public perception of GE Healthcare.

Mr. Woduschegg also said it was his job to ensure GE Healthcare's brand could stand out, but not differentiate too far from GE.

This is why GE Healthcare's logo is purple, according to Mr. Woduschegg. It mixes GE's industrial blue color with some reds, creating a warm purple, as the company was looking for a logo that could signal warmth and compassion.

As far as where GE Healthcare hopes its brand goes in the future, Mr. Woduschegg said it is working to develop the brand across the globe, as well as increase consumer engagement with the healthcare spinoff.