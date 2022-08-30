Dell Children's launches new pediatric campaign

Dell Children's Medical Center has launched a new campaign highlighting the "compassion and personalization" behind pediatric care.

The campaign is a video featuring clinicians talking about the specialties offered at Dell Children's Medical Center.

The video also features children talking about how physicians at Dell Children's have "fixed their heart" and how nice they are.

The one minute clip was shared by Tara Raeber, vice president of marketing and communications at St. Louis-based Ascension via Twitter on Aug. 29.