8 strategies to combat disparities in vaccine acceptance

Addressing distrust in the U.S. healthcare system, eliminating structural barriers to access and informing trust through choice and community support are the three most urgent actions the country must take to address COVID-19 vaccine acceptance disparities, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

In March, the study's research team led a series of focus groups with 72 Black and Lantix people from New Haven, Conn. The participants answered questions about their experiences accessing COVID-19 vaccines and the factors that influenced their decision to receive it or not.

The study's authors highlighted ways to improve vaccination access in vulnerable communities in a Dec. 3 Yale News article. Below are eight key strategies they detailed: