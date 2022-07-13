7 hospitals nominated for medical marketing awards

NYU Langone in New York City swept nominations for the 2022 MM+M awards for medical marketing with eight award nominations, among the seven hospitals that have been honored with a nomination for the prestigious marketing awards.
The MM+M awards for medical marketing and media announced the nominations July 13 for the 2022 awards, set to be presented Oct. 6.
Here are the seven health systems that were nominated, alongside the category:
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) and Deloitte Digital: Nominated for use of customer experience marketing, use of data/analytics, data platform, consumer print campaign, corporate branding campaign, connected tv advertising, use of hospital or healthcare services marketing campaign and multichannel campaign.
- UCLA Health and Hylink Digital Solutions: Nominated for branded website for consumers.
- Cleveland Clinic and MRM: Nominated for consumer print campaign.
- University of California, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Klick Health: Nominated for use of clinical trial advertising.
- University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting: Nominated for use of clinical trial advertising.
- New York City Health + Hospitals (NYCH+H) and YuzuYello: Nominated for use of hospital or healthcare services marketing.
- Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.) and Real Chemistry: Nominated for use of hospital or healthcare services marketing.