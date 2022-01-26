7 factors that shape a hospital's reputation

Listen
One of healthcare marketing executives' goals is to uplift the reputation of their respective organizations, which can be a tough aspect to pin down. Here are the seven factors that shape a reputation, according to a RepTrak report released Jan. 26.
- Quality and value of products and services
- How innovative the organization is
- Extent to which the organization cares for its employees' health and well-being
- Leadership and managerial effectiveness
- Ethics and transparency
- Positive impact on community and society
- Financial performance
Read the full report here.