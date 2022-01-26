7 factors that shape a hospital's reputation

One of healthcare marketing executives' goals is to uplift the reputation of their respective organizations, which can be a tough aspect to pin down. Here are the seven factors that shape a reputation, according to a RepTrak report released Jan. 26.

  1. Quality and value of products and services

  2. How innovative the organization is

  3. Extent to which the organization cares for its employees' health and well-being

  4. Leadership and managerial effectiveness

  5. Ethics and transparency

  6. Positive impact on community and society

  7. Financial performance

Read the full report here.

