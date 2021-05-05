6 big ideas in healthcare marketing

From their thoughts on crafting an authentic brand voice to combating COVID-19 misinformation to executing a strong digital front door strategy, here are six key quotes about healthcare marketing and communications that hospital executives recently shared with Becker's Hospital Review:

Kevan Mabbutt. Senior Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer at Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). Healthcare has the same consumers as hospitality, retail, big tech, entertainment, travel and other industries, and yet the industry does not typically provide a comparable experience. This may have been tolerated by consumers in the past, but things are changing fast. The industry needs to connect the dots between digital and non-digital parts of the healthcare journey to create a seamless and consistent experience from end to end.

Tanya Andreadis. Chief Marketing Officer at UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Brand authenticity starts with knowing your customers' values. At UCLA Health, I am always so impressed by and grateful for how important the voice of the customer is to all of our executives. Our CEO reads daily reports with feedback from patients coming from social media and other channels. Brand isn’t about what you want to be or what you think looks really cool, it’s about respecting your customers and your staff, acting with integrity and providing high quality experiences at every touch point.

Erika Riethmiller. Chief Privacy Officer at UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Our goal is to put patients first with every interaction. Whether a patient is visiting a provider in person or through a virtual visit, messaging a provider through the UCHealth mobile app, or receiving the UCHealth patient newsletter — we strive to continuously promote our privacy practices in a manner that is easy to understand and easy to access as a seamless part of the interaction with UCHealth.

Catherine S. Harrell. Chief Marketing Officer at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.). Combatting COVID-19 vaccine misinformation is work that’s never finished. Earning trust through transparency and candor has served us well beginning first with our own workforce and medical staff. We’ve relied on established two-way channels to know concerns and then address them directly in various ways: written, video, live town halls, online resources and in-person rounding.

Suzanne Hendery. Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Your customers often know you better than you know yourself. Do your research! Determine what they think is "most meaningful and differentiating" about your organization and what value you bring to their lives. Being authentic is about being real. Working to be sure the reality of the healthcare experience matches your messaging, is where you gain respect, credibility and trust.



Sara Saldoff. Director of Digital Marketing and Customer Experience at OhioHealth (Columbus). While our website is critical to our overall strategy, it doesn’t stop there. We take a holistic approach to understand how all our owned and paid channels work in concert with one another to support the overall experience. We build our digital experiences from a human-centered perspective by, first, utilizing our user experience team to ask what users need. And then work with our clinical and operations partners to create the best experience possible, while also delivering value to the organization.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.