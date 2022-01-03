5 mobile trends healthcare marketers should watch

Mobile marketing evolved significantly in 2021. Here are five of the key mobile marketing trends healthcare marketing professionals should know about heading into 2022, according to a report in The Drum on Dec. 30.

Brands are reaching consumers through social commerce channels such as Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat.



"The rapid evolution of social commerce will continue into 2022," Kevin Chan, MediaCom's head of social practice, told The Drum. "More users will become accustomed to more ingenious formats and there will be an abundance of shareable content that will capture their imagination."



Smaller networks are disrupting cell network giants' dominance. Carriers such as Mint Mobile and GiffGaff are breaking through in the market by offering low prices and deploying refreshing messaging, according to the report.



5G has become a unique selling point. Executives from cell network giants such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile told The Drum they are increasingly incorporating this technology into their brand communications.



Influencers hold more power than ever. Some social media platforms are paying these users for their loyalty and exclusivity, according to the report.



TikTok is now a legitimate advertising channel. In 2021, the platform began encouraging brands to advertise to its millions of users.