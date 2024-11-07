5 former Ascension hospitals rebrand

The former Ascension St. Vincent's has rebranded as UAB St. Vincent's.

Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine, a $6.4 billion organization, completed its acquisition Nov. 1 of the five-hospital system headquartered in Birmingham from St. Louis-based Ascension. The deal was valued at $450 million.

"We look forward to investing in our people, facilities and systems to enhance the caregiver, associate and patient experience across UAB Medicine and UAB St. Vincent's," UAB Health System CEO Dawn Bulgarella said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing how the combining of these two great health systems enhances patients' access to a larger network of care, creates exciting opportunities for our people and makes Alabama's healthcare system more sustainable."

UAB St. Vincent's includes hospitals in Birmingham, Blount, Chilton, East and St. Clair, as well as several outpatient locations.