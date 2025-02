Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health and former professional basketball player Michael Jordan have opened their fourth clinic in North Carolina.

The 7,300-square-foot facility, located in Wilmington, N.C., will officially begin welcoming patients on Feb. 19. It features 12 patient rooms and will operate on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a Feb. 14 news release shared with Becker’s.

Novant Health and Mr. Jordan first introduced this clinic model in Charlotte, N.C.