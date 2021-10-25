4 tips for communicating with kids before they receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Children often are afraid of getting shots, so it can be difficult for healthcare providers and parents to get them on board with vaccines — a topic of concern as the U.S. recently laid out its plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.

Below are four tips for communicating about COVID-19 vaccines with young children, according to an Oct. 25 CNN report.

  1. Briefly describe step by step what children can expect when they get a vaccine.

  2. Listen to and empathize with children's concerns about vaccines.

  3. Encourage children to write a list of questions they can ask their nurse or physician at the appointment.

  4. Let children know they can bring items such as a stuffed animal or book to the appointment to make them more comfortable.
 

