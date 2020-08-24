3 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs

Three hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health is seeking a vice president of marketing and communications.



Vibra Specialty Hospital at DeSoto (Texas) is seeking a chief marketing officer.



Merrillville-based Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana is seeking a chief marketing officer.

More articles on digital marketing:

Zocdoc uses humor in first-ever national TV ad campaign

7 ways hospitals can better market their telehealth programs

6 chief marketing officers share the tools they use to deliver strategic healthcare messaging

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.