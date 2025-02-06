2 health systems to air Super Bowl ads

New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health will air Super Bowl commercials Feb. 9.

Here are more details about their TV spots:

NYU Langone Health: New York Giants legend Victor Cruz stars in the ad, "Better Health Starts with a Better Health System," with NYU Langone staffers, including Fritz Francois, MD, executive vice president and chief of hospital operations, the New York Post reported Feb. 3.

MUSC Health: The commercial will focus on heart and vascular care and feature cardiologists Garrison Morgan, MD, and Joshua Coney, MD, and heart and kidney transplant recipient James Page, according to a Feb. 6 news release.