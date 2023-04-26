Why physicians aren't adopting digital health technologies

There is a limited number of physicians adopting mobile apps, wearables and home-monitoring, Politico reported April 26.

The publication cited a survey conducted by the National Center for Primary Care at Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine and NORC at the University of Chicago that looked at digital health adoption in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Researchers surveyed more than 1,200 primary care clinicians and found that many said time, cost and workflow integration were among the biggest barriers of adoption.

The survey also found that about a quarter of physicians used mobile apps and wearable devices to track patients, and only 1 in 10 used home-based monitoring technology to track patients.