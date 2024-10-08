University of Iowa Health Care sees 'organic growth' with ambient AI

Thirty days after University of Iowa Health Care implemented ambient AI technology, more than 900 of its 3,000 providers have begun using it.

The Iowa City-based health system uses Nabla's AI-powered assistant which streamlines clinical documentation, helping to reduce the administrative burden on healthcare providers.

"Over 900 of our 3,000 eligible providers adopted the technology, using it in more than 20,000 encounters," James Blum, MD, chief health information officer wrote on LinkedIn.

Dr. Blum said this demonstrates that new technology can be readily adopted by a large number of providers without excessive encouragement or training, as long as it meets their needs and is easy to use.

In September, the University of Iowa Health Care expanded the use of the technology to its entire workforce.